Brenda Lee’s ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ inspires new holiday guide

Brenda Lee's holiday classic "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" has inspired a new holiday guide.

The book, also titled Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, is described as a "nostalgic festive guide to celebrating the holidays." It includes "ideas for holiday parties, innovative decorations, cozy meals, and more."

The book features recipes for holiday-themed drinks like the Cranberry Sleigh Ride Cocktail and food like the Christmas Tiramisu. There are also suggestions for craft projects and activities that are perfect for holiday entertaining, plus tips on how to choose the best tree and more.

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree will be available starting Sept. 23 at Target, Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop. It is available for preorder now.

Lee's single "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" was originally released in 1958; in November 2023 it topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever. The song, which has been certified seven-times Platinum and has reached over 1 billion streams on Spotify, was only the third holiday #1 on the Hot 100 ever.

And if you want to enjoy more than just the one song, Lee's holiday album, Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, is now available on limited-edition powder pink vinyl, which comes with a holiday postcard from the singer.

