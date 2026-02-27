‘Breaking Up Is Hard to Do,’ 'Laughter in the Rain' singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka dead at 86

Singer/songwriter Neil Sedaka died Friday at the age of 86, ABC News has confirmed.

“Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka,” read a statement from the musician’s family. “A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

Sedaka rose to fame in the late '50s and early '60s, thanks to popular hits like "Calendar Girl," "Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen," "Oh! Carol," and what became his signature song, "Breaking Up Is Hard to Do," which went to #1 in 1962. In 1975, he released a slowed-down version of the same song, which became a top 10 hit in 1976 and earned him a Grammy nomination.

Sedaka's career as an artist saw a decline in the mid-'60s, due to the popularity of The Beatles and the so-called British Invasion, although he had continued success writing songs for other artists like Frank Sinatra, The Monkees and others. He also remained a successful performer in the U.K. where he released a trio of popular albums: Emergence, Solitaire and The Tra-La Days Are Over. Those albums prompted Elton John to signed Sedaka to his Rocket Records label, and helped reintroduce him to American audiences.

Sedaka saw a renewed popularity as a performer in the mid-'70s, thanks to the albums released on John's label. One, Sedaka's Back, featured the #1 song the "Laughter in the Rain," while The Hungry Years included another #1 hit, "Bad Blood," with an uncredited Elton John on backing vocals.

Sedaka also maintained a successful songwriting career, writing tunes for other artists, including the Captain and Tennille song "Love Will Keep Us Together," which went to #1 and earned Sedaka and co-writer Howard Greenfield a Grammy for record of the year.

Sedaka was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983, which also gave him the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

