Boy George & Culture Club announce US tour

Boy George of Culture Club performs onstage during Uptown Festival at Blackheath Common on July 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Hot on the heels of announcing a new Las Vegas residency, Boy George & Culture Club have announced dates for a new U.S. tour.

The trek, Culture Club's first U.S. tour since 2023, was revealed on the group's Instagram page. Dates kick off Feb. 18 in Tampa, Florida, and wrap March 29 in Lemoore, California.

The dates include the already announced six-show Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, running March 18-28.

A ticket presale is open now, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday.

A complete list of dates can be found at BoyGeorgeandCultureClub.com.

