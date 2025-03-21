Bored? No Way!

By Ann Kelly

It’s the final weekend of Spring Break for a lot of kids, so let’s get right into what’s fun - and that does include a pretty decent Tampa Bay Forecast!

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto brings all those beloved characters from Frozen and Encanto into Amalie Arena through Sunday.

Then take some time to shop at the Sunday Morning Market at Westshore Marina District 9 am-1 pm. There’s an impressive amount of local vendors with delicious food, plenty of handmade items and more.

And one more head up for plenty of traffic backups. The Valspar Championship is back Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor through Sunday. Then next week, a big event we’ve been waiting years for. The new span of the Howard Frankland Bridge is expected to open to drivers Tuesday morning. The new bridge will feature four toll-free lanes headed south, plus two tolled express southbound lanes. The express lanes are expected to open later. crews will change traffic patterns Monday night to direct southbound traffic to the new bridge the following morning.

