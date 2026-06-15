Bonnie Tyler out of coma ‘but remains very unwell,’ according to statement

Singer Bonnie Tyler is still recovering after undergoing surgery in May.

Tyler's rep confirmed in May that doctors had put the "Total Eclipse of the Heart" singer in a medically induced coma to aid in her recovery from intestinal surgery. A post on the 75-year-old Tyler's website on Monday reveals that she is "no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal."

“Although her condition is improving it is a slow process,” the statement reads. “Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time.”

Tyler did have some shows scheduled for 2026, and the post apologizes to fans “for the disappointment that this will cause."

“We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes,” the post continues. “Bonnie’s family continue to ask for privacy and promise that we will issue further updates as soon as there are significant developments to share.”

Tyler, known for her husky voice, rose to fame in the late '70s and early '80s. Her career launched to superstardom in 1983 thanks to her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart," which spent four weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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