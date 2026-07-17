Bonnie Tyler funeral arrangements announced

Bonnie Tyler of the United Kingdom attends a photocall for the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 at Malmo Arena on May 15, 2013 in Malmo, Sweden. (Photo by Ragnar Singsaas/Getty Images)

Funeral arrangements have been announced for singer Bonnie Tyler.

The official obituary notice, shared on the late singer's Facebook page, reveals that Tyler's body will be brought to William Pressdee Funeralcare in Mumbles, Wales, on Aug. 15 at 3:30 BST. The pubic has been invited to "pay their respects" to Tyler by lining Newton Road in Mumbles starting 15 minutes prior.

Two days later, on Aug. 17 at noon, a Celebration of Life for Tyler, born Gaynor Sullivan, will be held at St. Mary's Church in Swansea, Wales. She will then travel through her hometown of Skewen, en route to a private family service.

The notice notes that Tyler’s “legacy lives on in the timeless songs that made her a legend.”

Tyler, best known for hits like “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out For A Hero,” died July 8 in a hospital in Portugal, where she was being treated for an illness. She was 75.

Tyler's family shared a statement in May saying that she was in "seriously ill but stable" condition after being put in a medically induced coma as she recovered from emergency intestinal surgery.

A month later, her family shared another statement, saying Tyler was still recovering and that she "remains very unwell and in intensive care" in a hospital in Portugal.

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