Bon Jovi teams with Bruce Springsteen & more for collaborations version of 'Forever'

Bon Jovi has enlisted some of their superstar friends for a new take on their 16th studio album, Forever.
The band is set to release Forever (Legendary Edition) on Oct. 24, which has them collaborating with an A-list lineup of artists to reimagine songs on Forever, which was released in 2024. Guests appearing on the new release include fellow New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Jelly Roll, Ryan Tedder, Avril Lavigne, Jason Isbell, James Bay and Lainey Wilson.
Forever (Legendary Edition) is available for preorder now. Here is the track list:
"Red, White, and Jersey"
"Legendary" (with James Bay)
"We Made It Look Easy" (with Robbie Williams)
"Living Proof" (with Jelly Roll)
"Waves" (with Jason Isbell)
"Seeds" (with Ryan Tedder)
"Kiss The Bride" (with Billy Falcon)
"The People's House" (with The War & Treaty)
"Walls Of Jericho" (with Joe Elliott)
"I Wrote You A Song" (with Lainey Wilson)
"Living In Paradise" (with Avril Lavigne)
"My First Guitar" (with Marcus King)
"Hollow Man" (with Bruce Springsteen)
"We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil" (with Carin León)
