Bon Jovi releases ‘We Made it Look Easy’ featuring Robbie Williams

Cover of Bon Jovi's 'Forever (Legendary Edition)'/I(sland Records)
By Jill Lances

Bon Jovi has released another track from their upcoming collaborations album, Forever (Legendary Edition).

The latest is "We Made It Look Easy" featuring U.K. pop star Robbie Williams, who Jon Bon Jovi calls "one of the greatest entertainers period."

“I’ve loved his music for years and I'm honored to have him join me and the band on ‘We Made It Look Easy,’” Jon adds. “He's lived this lyric. I knew he'd deliver.”

"We Made It Look Easy" is now available via digital outlets.

Forever (Legendary Edition), dropping Oct. 24, has the New Jersey rockers teaming with a whole host of artists to reimagine songs from their 2024 album, Forever. It also includes one new song, the previously released leadoff single "Red, White and Jersey."

Other artists on the album include Bruce Springsteen, Def Leppard’s Joe ElliottJelly RollRyan TedderAvril LavigneJason IsbellJames Bay and Lainey Wilson.

Forever (Legendary Edition) is available for preorder now.

