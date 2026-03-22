Body camera footage from Justin Timberlake's 2024 DWI arrest released

Body camera footage has been released from the night Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons in June 2024 after police suspected the pop singer of driving while intoxicated.

The Sag Harbor Police Department released the video to media outlets, including the Associated Press, which released excerpts.

The video reviewed by ABC News shows an officer stopping Justin on the night of June 18, 2024, after the officer said he saw him veering off to the left and not stopping at a stop sign.

The singer, who identified himself during the stop, told officers he was in the area briefly while on tour. "I'm on a world tour," he says, later adding, "I'm Justin Timberlake."

The officer asks to see his ID.

Police then conduct a series of standardized field sobriety tests and, later, ask to administer a breath test. Justin refuses to take the breath test, the video shows.

The body camera footage also captures a woman, identified as a friend of Timberlake's, pleading with officers not to take him into custody.

"Stop it! No way! Don’t say it!” she says as officers place Timberlake in handcuffs. "You can't, like, put him in jail," she says, asking if, instead, she can take him home.

Police decline her requests, stating that Timberlake would be held and processed.

At one point, she references Timberlake's music while appealing to officers, saying, "You love 'Bye Bye Bye,' you're on 'SexyBack' -- one favor" and then asking officers if she can ask Justin if he wants his phone.

The footage ends with Timberlake seated in a police vehicle.

The singer pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the arrest before reaching a plea deal to resolve the case in September 2024. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of driving while impaired. He was ordered to pay a fine and perform community service.

As previously reported, earlier this month, Justin sued to stop the release of video footage capturing his arrest, claiming the videos showed him in "an acutely vulnerable state." The Village of Sag Harbor and Jusitn's lawyers later reached an agreement to release a redacted version.

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