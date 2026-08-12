BMI says Sheryl Crow is a 'Troubadour'

Sheryl Crow is a modern-day troubadour.

At least, that's according to the performing rights organization BMI, which will give the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer its Troubadour Award on Sept. 14. The award recognizes a songwriter who "has made a profound impact within the American music landscape and whose work continues to set the pace for generations to follow," according to a release.

The event will feature performances and tributes saluting Sheryl's career: She's sold more than 50 million albums globally and has won nine Grammy Awards, just to name a few of her accomplishments. According to BMI, her hits "Change Would Do You Good," "Everyday is a Winding Road" and "My Favorite Mistake" have each been broadcast more than 1 million times on both U.S. radio and on TV.

In other Sheryl Crow news, she'll perform on ABC's Good Morning America Summer Concert Series on Aug. 28. Plus, she'll be singing the national anthem Sept. 3 at the season opener for the University of Missouri football team at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. Sheryl is a Mizzou graduate.

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