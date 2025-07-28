Bleeding tinsel: Leona Lewis bringing Christmas show to Las Vegas in November

By Andrea Dresdale

"Bleeding Love" singer Leona Lewis will be celebrating the holiday season in Las Vegas with a residency show at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

According to a press release, the run of shows, dubbed A Starry Night, will mark the British singer's first concerts in the U.S. The 33 shows will start Nov. 1 and end on Jan. 3. Presales starts July 30 at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. PT.

Visit VoltaireLV.com for tickets; special packages will be available at leonalewis.vibee.com.

Leona, who has a popular Christmas song called "One More Sleep," says in a statement, "I’m elated to bring this show to Voltaire as it’s been years in the making, made specially for my fans.”

“Christmas has always been such a special time for me and my family and there's nothing quite like the energy of Las Vegas during the holidays," she adds. "I cannot wait to take the stage and spread some holiday magic!”

Voltaire is a 1,000-person capacity club that has previously hosted residencies by Christina Aguilera and Kylie Minogue. Ashlee Simpson will perform there Aug. 29 and Aug. 30.

