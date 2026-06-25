Billy Joel's ‘Piano Man' tops 'Billboard' Top TV Songs chart

Billy Joel's iconic track "Piano Man" is back on a Billboard chart thanks to The Boys.

The rocker's signature tune, the title track to his 1973 sophomore album, is #1 on the Billboard Top TV Songs chart following to its appearance in the Prime Video series The Boys.

The song appeared in the last scene of the show's series finale, but Billy Joel and his songs were a staple of the entire series. The Boys character Hughie, played by Jack Quaid, is a huge Billy Joel fan, so he and his music have been consistently referenced since the show premiered in 2019.

Following its appearance in the finale, “Piano Man” got a boost of 19.1 million official U.S. streams and another 1,000 downloads.

Other songs making the chart include The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," used in Apple TV's For All Mankind; Hozier's "Take Me to Church," also used in The Boys; and Bill Withers' "Lovely Day" and Bob Seger's "Night Moves," both used in the Netflix series The Boroughs.

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