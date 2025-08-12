Billy Joel's motorcycle shop is movin' out of Long Island

In what's perhaps the clearest indication that Billy Joel will be spending most of his time in Florida in the future, his motorcycle shop in Oyster Bay, Long Island, is closing down.

Newsday reports that 20th Century Cycles, which opened in 2010 and housed the Piano Man's collection of more than 75 vintage motorcycles, will not be renewing its lease when it expires at the end of September. Billy will be auctioning the bike collection later in 2025, his publicist tells Newsday, due to his "recent medical issue."

The store remains open on Saturdays and Sundays in August, and is currently selling off its collection of motorcycle parts. All the actual bikes, which were always free for the public to view, have been removed from the location.

When he first opened 20th Century Cycles, Billy told Newsday that he wanted to create a "focus point" for people "aimlessly riding around on weekends." In 2023, part of the street where the shop is located was renamed Billy Joel Way.

Billy also has his nearby Long Island mansion on the market for just under $30 million, but told fans at his concert on Dec. 31, 2023, that he's keeping his other home in the upscale village of Sag Harbor, Long Island. He added, "I’m just gonna spend a little more time in Florida, like old Jewish guys from Long Island do.”

In other Billy Joel news, his daughter Della Rose Joel turns 10 on Tuesday. A note on Instagram reads, "We are so proud of your sweet nature, empathy for others and endless love. You see everything through caring eyes. We could not ask for anything more. We all love you beyond measure. How did we get to 10 years already?"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.