'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' nominated for a 2026 Humanitas Prize

Billy Joel: And So It Goes artwork (Courtesy of HBO)

The HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes is one of the nominees for the 2026 Humanitas Prizes.

Established in 1974, The Humanitas Prizes honor "professional film and television writers whose work explores the human condition in a nuanced and meaningful way."

Part two of the two-part doc is nominated in the documentary (docuseries, single episode) category. Its competition includes Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man! and Rise of the 49ers.

Also earning a nomination this year is Song Sung Blue, the Hugh Jackman/Kate Hudson film about a Neil Diamond tribute band, in the drama feature category.

Winners will be announced at The Humanitas Prizes Award Show & Toast on Sept. 9 in Hollywood.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes, directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, had its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival in June 2025, before debuting on HBO in July of that year.

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