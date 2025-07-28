Billy Joel shares live performance of ‘Piano Man’ from 1975 TV appearance

Billy Joel recently announced that he was planning to release some archival rarities that were discovered during the making of his HBO documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, and now he's debuted his first clip.

The rocker shared a video of a May 16, 1975, performance of his now signature tune "Piano Man," from the British television music series The Old Grey Whistle Test.

“This next song is a true story,” a mustachioed Joel says before beginning the performance. “I say that because some of the stuff I write is a pack of lies.”

More videos are expected throughout the year, including the unreleased first-ever performance of the classic hit “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant," recorded at CW Post University, and his first TV appearance in 1972.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes is now streaming on HBO Max. As a companion to the documentary, Joel released a new digital 100-track album, also called Billy Joel: And So It Goes, on Saturday.

