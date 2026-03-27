Billy Joel releasing complete 100th Madison Square Garden residency concert

Billy Joel’s 100th Madison Square Garden residency show was celebrated with an Emmy-winning CBS special that aired back in April 2024. Well now that special is getting a physical release with bonus footage.

Joel has announced that the special will be released on DVD and Blu-ray, with the physical copies offering fans the complete concert, including 11 performances not featured on the CBS broadcast. Those bonus tracks include performances of such songs as “The Longest Time,” “Uptown Girl,” “Big Shot,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “The Downeaster Alexa." There’s even a performance of The Police’s “Every Little Thing She Does is Magic,” featuring a guest appearance from Sting.

And in case anyone forgot just how great the special was, Joel is offering up a taste, releasing an official live video for his performance of the 52nd Street classic "My Life" to YouTube.

Billy Joel - The 100th: Live at Madison Square Garden (The Complete Concert) will be released May 29 and is available for preorder now.

The special was filmed March 28, 2024, as Billy headlined the 100th show of his MSG residency in New York City, which he launched in January 2014.

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