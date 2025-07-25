Billy Joel documentary gets 100-track companion digital album, featuring never-before-released songs

Legacy Recordings
By Andrea Dresdale

If watching the HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes makes you want to go back and listen to Billy Joel's whole catalog, you'll soon have an easy way to do so.

A new digital 100-track album, also called Billy Joel: And So It Goes, drops Saturday, July 26, and it's described as a "companion" piece to the documentary, the second part of which is now streaming. Among those tracks are eight never-before-released songs:

"December Theme (December Song)" from the Cold Spring Harbor sessions

"My Life" from The 100th -- Live at Madison Square Garden CBS TV special

"An Innocent Man (Live In London)"

A 2025 mix of "Tomorrow Is Today," from Cold Spring Harbor

"You're My Home (Live at Sparks)"

An unreleased version of "Everybody Has a Dream" from the Cold Spring Harbor sessions

"Vienna" from a Masterclass Billy gave in Nuremberg, Germany

"No Man's Land (The Shelter Island Sessions)," an early version of the song from River of Dreams

Over the next year, a bunch of archival rarities that were discovered during the making of the documentary will be released on Billy's YouTube channel, including the unreleased first-ever performance of the classic hit "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant, recorded at CW Post University, and his first TV appearance in 1972.

On Aug. 22, Billy's original 1985 compilation Greatest Hits Volume I and II will be re-released on black vinyl.

