Billie Eilish's mom thanks Justin Bieber for making daughter's dream come true

Billie Eilish watches Justin Bieber perform during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Billie Eilish's guest appearance during Justin Bieber's Coachella set Saturday night was so important to her, her mother took to Instagram to thank him.

Billie shared a closeup of her face on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Can't stop crying," referring to the moment Justin brought her onstage and serenaded her with his hit "One Less Lonely Girl." A longtime Bieber superfan, Billie first met Justin in 2019 and later teamed up with him on a remix of "bad guy."

Now, on Instagram, Billie's mom Maggie Baird has posted a video of Billie literally crawling onstage to reach Justin, along with photos of her crying while standing in the audience.

"One of the most touching moments ever. It sounds crazy, but we watch our children develop these deep deep connections to artists who move them and usually there’s nothing in our power to do," she wrote.

"But we buy them records and maybe buy them a ticket to a concert (or a movie of a concert in our case because we couldn’t afford to see an actual concert)," she added. "Watching this crazy unimaginable dream come true over many years is so incredible."

"I’m so grateful to Justin Bieber for the kindness he has shown Billie and to our whole family and to Hailey [Bieber] who makes so many things wonderful and possible," Maggie concluded, referring to the fact that Hailey encouraged Billie to join Justin onstage.

Hailey responded in the comments, "[Love] you guys!" and "so special."

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