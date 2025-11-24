Billie Eilish's 3D concert movie coming in March

Billie Eilish's concert movie is coming in March.

The 3D film was co-directed by James Cameron and Billie herself, and filmed during the singer's just-concluded HIT ME HARD AND SOFT world tour. It'll be in theaters March 20, 2026 via Paramount Pictures.

On Instagram, Billie wrote, "this has been one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with @jamescameronofficial has truly been a dream come true. can't wait for you all to see it :')."

The movie was filmed, at least in part, during Billie's show in Manchester, England, which is when Billie first teased the project by warning fans they'd be seeing more cameras than usual. Then, in an interview with WSJ. Magazine for its Innovator Issue, Billie said of the film, "I haven't seen anything, really, like it, and I'm just kind of blown away at every step of the process."

She added that one reason she was excited about the project was that she never gets to watch her own concerts — at least, not in high quality — and this will give her an opportunity to do so.

"If you do something amazing, like a f****** backflip, and nobody’s filmed it, I can’t ever really have proof that I did it,” she explained. “So it’ll be nice to have that.”

