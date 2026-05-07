Billie Eilish makes red carpet debut with Nat Wolff at LA premiere of 3D film

Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish attend the LA premiere of 'Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard And Soft - The Tour Live In 3D' on May 6, 2026 in Westwood, California. (Julian Hamilton/WireImage)

Billie Eilish's recent cover story for ELLE described actor and musician Nat Wolff as her "partner," and now the couple has made their red carpet debut.

At the LA premiere of Billie's concert film Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), Billie and Nat hugged each other and posed for photos alongside Billie's parents, her brother FINNEAS and his fiancée, Claudia Sulewski.

Nat and his brother, Alex Wolff, opened for Billie on the tour documented in the film. The two were first linked romantically about a year ago, and they were photographed kissing on a balcony in Venice, Italy, in June.

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), which Billie co-directed with James Cameron, arrives in theaters on Friday.

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