Billie Eilish on Bieber Coachella cameo: 'My legs gave out, is what happened'

Billie Eilish onstage with Justin Bieber at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

One of the highlights of Justin Bieber's Coachella performance on April 18 was when he brought a shocked Billie Eilish onstage to serenade her with "One Less Lonely Girl." But as Billie told the U.K.'s Capital Radio, "brought" isn't exactly the right word.

Billie, a Bieber superfan since childhood, explained she was standing in the pit when Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, told her that she was going to "push [her] onstage" for the song.

But it turned out she'd been somewhat spoiled before that: A friend of the couple's asked her in the pit, "So, are you gonna go up?" "I was like, 'What the hell are you talking about?'" Billie recalled. "And he said, 'You know. For 'One Less Lonely Girl.'"

But Billie said when the time came, "Nobody walked me on. They were just like, 'Alright, go! On your own.'"

"My legs gave out, is what happened," she said, by way of explaining why she literally crawled onto the stage.

"It was a life-changing dream that me and everyone wanted to live and I can't actually believe that I lived it," Billie said. "I can't even think about it. I can't even look at the videos. It's, like, too intense for me."

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