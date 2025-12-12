Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga are tops on 'Pollstar' year-end touring lists

Beyoncé performs with daughter Blue Ivy during the halftime show for the Baltimore Ravens/Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Beyoncé invited the whole world to her hoedown in 2025.

Pollstar, which tracks the touring industry, has put Queen B on top of its year-end chart of the Top 200 Worldwide Top Touring Artists and the same chart for North America, thanks to her Cowboy Carter tour. The rankings are based on how much each artist made on the road from Nov. 14, 2024, through Nov. 12, 2025.

Worldwide, Bey was tops with $407.6 million; roughly $306 million of that came from North America alone. Other artists who made the top 10 on Pollstar's worldwide chart include Coldplay, Shakira, The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons, Lady Gaga and Post Malone.

In North America, the top 10 list also includes The Weeknd, Post Malone and Shakira, plus the Eagles and Taylor Swift.

Bey has also done a rare Q&A for Pollstar's year-end issue, in which she discusses her Cowboy Carter tour. The issue will be available on Dec. 15.

