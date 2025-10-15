Bette Midler serenades Stephen Colbert during 'The Late Show' appearance

Bette Midler infamously serenaded Johnny Carson before he signed off The Tonight Show in 1992 and now she's done the same for The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, whose show was canceled by CBS in July.
Midler appeared on The Late Show Tuesday night to talk about her New York Restoration Project's annual Hulaween benefit, but used the appearance to sing a song dedicated to Colbert, set to her classic tune "Wind Beneath My Wings."
Being that Colbert is a huge Lord of the Rings fan, Midler sang, "Did you ever know that you're my Frodo? You stand for what's right with wit and class."
The New York Restoration Project's annual Hulaween benefit is Oct. 24. Tickets are available at nyrp.org/hulaween.
(Video includes uncensored profanity.)
