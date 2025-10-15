Bette Midler serenades Stephen Colbert during 'The Late Show' appearance

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Bette Midler during Tuesday’s October 14, 2025 show. (Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Bette Midler infamously serenaded Johnny Carson before he signed off The Tonight Show in 1992 and now she's done the same for The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, whose show was canceled by CBS in July.

Midler appeared on The Late Show Tuesday night to talk about her New York Restoration Project's annual Hulaween benefit, but used the appearance to sing a song dedicated to Colbert, set to her classic tune "Wind Beneath My Wings."

Midler told Colbert she wrote the song because she “wanted to thank you personally and publicly for all you did for me these last 9 1/2 years,” noting, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart ... I would not have made it through without you.”

“You were a voice of sanity and honesty, and most important, honor,” she added.

Being that Colbert is a huge Lord of the Rings fan, Midler sang, "Did you ever know that you're my Frodo? You stand for what's right with wit and class."

She also got in a few digs at President Donald Trump in the song.

“I hold you high as the great eagles, because you never kissed the orange a**,” she sang, repeating the last line a few times and even getting the audience to sing along with her.

The New York Restoration Project's annual Hulaween benefit is Oct. 24. Tickets are available at nyrp.org/hulaween.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

