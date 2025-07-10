Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
Rido // Shutterstock
#10. Switzerland Point Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,513 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#9. Palm Valley Academy
- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,498 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Rido // Shutterstock
#8. Pine Island Academy
- School grades: K-8
- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,721 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#7. Valley Ridge Academy
- School grades: K-8
- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,267 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock
#6. Alice B. Landrum Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,135 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock
#5. Liberty Pines Academy
- School grades: PK, K-8
- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,948 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#4. Fruit Cove Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,212 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#3. Patriot Oaks Academy
- School grades: K-8
- Location: St. Johns County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,466 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#2. River City Science Academy Middle - High School
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 989 (not available student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#1. Darnell Cookman Middle/High School
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Duval County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 978 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A