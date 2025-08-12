Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Austin metro area using data from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Tallahassee metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

#7. Wakulla Christian School

- Location: Crawfordville, FL

- Enrollment: 219 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B-

#6. Tallavana Christian School

- Location: Havana, FL

- Enrollment: 168 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B-

#5. Community Christian School

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 423 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#4. North Florida Christian School

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 497 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

#3. Robert F. Munroe Day School

- Location: Havana, FL

- Enrollment: 609 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Community Leadership Academy

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 297 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Maclay School

- Location: Tallahassee, FL

- Enrollment: 1,130 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+