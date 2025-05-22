Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in Massachusetts using rankings from Niche.

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Jacksonville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Northside Christian Academy

- Location: Starke, FL

- Enrollment: 253 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B minus

#24. Victory Christian Academy

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 318 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B minus

#23. Old Plank Christian Academy

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 376 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B minus

#22. Temple Christian Academy

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 154 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B minus

#21. West Meadows Baptist Academy

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 52 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B minus

#20. Seacoast Christian Academy

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 323 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#19. Beaches Chapel School

- Location: Neptune Beach, FL

- Enrollment: 245 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#18. Calvary Christian Academy

- Location: Middleburg, FL

- Enrollment: 138 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#17. Cornerstone Christian School

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 342 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

#16. Eunice Christian School

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 33 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#15. Beacon of Hope Christian School

- Location: St Augustine, FL

- Enrollment: 78 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#14. Eagle's View Academy

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 294 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#13. Harvest Community School

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 255 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#12. Sonshine Christian Academy

- Location: Callahan, FL

- Enrollment: 207 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

#11. First Coast Christian School

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 590 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#10. Bishop John J. Snyder High School

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 440 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#9. Christ's Church Academy

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 708 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A minus

#8. University Christian School

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 803 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#7. St. Joseph Academy

- Location: St Augustine, FL

- Enrollment: 328 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#6. Trinity Christian Academy

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 1,569 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#5. Bishop Kenny High School

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 1,400 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#4. Providence School

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 1,621 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#3. St. Johns Country Day School

- Location: Orange Park, FL

- Enrollment: 467 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

#2. Episcopal School of Jacksonville

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 1,015 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. The Bolles School

- Location: Jacksonville, FL

- Enrollment: 1,030 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+