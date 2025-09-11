Best places to raise a family in the West

To help families find the best communities within the American West, Stacker looked to Niche's 2025 Best Places to Raise a Family ranking.

While we're pretty far removed from the Westward expansion of the 1800s, there are still plenty of enticing reasons to move out West, including the natural beauty and ample professional opportunities that make it a wonderful place to raise a family. The most recent census data released in May 2025 showed continued population growth for the region. Smaller cities and towns experienced tinier bumps, while larger cities saw a growth rate of around 1%. Los Angeles, in particular, drew 31,000 residents in 2025, earning it third place among the country's largest-gaining cities.

Of course, there are endless attractive destinations across the region, most of which don't have the name recognition of LA. The abundance of jobs in entertainment, tech, and science accounts for one of the more practical reasons to relocate to the West. Add to that the consistent (some might say consistently pleasant) weather, entrepreneurial opportunities, a broad focus on health, and a peaceful lifestyle, and you can see why so many Americans choose to call the West home.

But where in the West suits your family best? Deciding on a place to raise a family comes with several considerations, including the basics, like cost of living and quality of the public school system. Then there are the lifestyle considerations: the feel of the area, population density, safety, family activities, and the town's walkability, among other factors. Finding a place that checks off all the boxes can be tricky—in some cases, nearly impossible. Nevertheless, neighborhoods, towns, and cities fit everyone's lifestyle and needs.

To help families of all stages take a data-driven approach to finding the best communities within the American West, Stacker looked to Niche's 2025 Best Places to Raise a Family ranking, which evaluates dozens of important components to raising a family in the U.S. Public schools have the heaviest weight among the considerations included, while crime and safety, cost of living, demographics, and community resources all factor strongly.

For this list focusing on the Western U.S., places with populations of over 10,000 were considered in the following states: Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawai'i, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Read on for a list of the top places in the West that will allow your family to thrive.

High angle view of beach with steep cliff. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#25. Solana Beach, California

- Population: 12,841

This small town in Southern California has a mix of active families, competitive surfers, and nature preservationists. It only takes up 3.5 square miles by the sea, but that limited area offers beautiful sunsets and scenic seascapes. Because of its quaint size, this neighborhood is tight-knit but relatively affluent, with a median home value of over $1.9 million.

Mt. Tamalpais looking north. (Stacker/Stacker)

Drew Shetter // Shutterstock

#24. Corte Madera, California

- Population: 10,101

Located at the base of Mount Tamalpais, Corte Madera is beloved for the laid-back, outdoorsy lifestyle it provides. Residents can enjoy two protected natural areas (the Shorebird Marsh and the Ring Mountain Open Space Preserve), two of the best shopping centers in Marin County, and a weekly farmer's market that brings fresh produce and locally-made goods from all over the state. Corte Madera also emphasizes education, offering several highly-ranked public school options and a handful of private schools for families to choose from.

Japanese Garden in Huntington Library. (Stacker/Stacker)

James Casil // Shutterstock

#23. San Marino, California

- Population: 12,279

San Marino, an affluent suburb of Los Angeles, is a destination for many wealthy retirees. Despite the older demographic, this slightly rural-feeling neighborhood is also ideal for raising a family. The area offers many cultural activities, like visiting the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens; catching the New Year's Day Rose Parade; or tinkering around at Kidspace Children's Museum.

Aerial view of Mercer Island. (Stacker/Stacker)

Russ Heinl // Shutterstock

#22. Mercer Island, Washington

- Population: 25,282

At the center of Lake Washington, Mercer Island is connected by a bridge to Seattle. It has been a decade since Business Insider named Mercer Island one of the 50 best American suburbs, but the community still thrives. With scenic landscapes, beautiful parks, excellent public schools, and a focus on community, it's easy to guess the allure for families.

High angle view of luxury homes in suburban neighborhood. (Stacker/Stacker)

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#21. Castle Pines, Colorado

- Population: 12,573

Niche named Castle Pines the #5 best place to raise a family in Colorado. It is a suburb of Denver with exceptional public schools and a rural feel. In another affluent community, the median household income is nearly $190,000, which matches the average home value of over $825,000. For the steep prices, residents have access to ample parks and recreation areas.

Houses in Foster City on Central Lake canals. (Stacker/Stacker)

SvetlanaSF // Shutterstock

#20. Foster City, California

- Population: 32,964

Foster City is a planned community built on an island in San Francisco's marshlands in the early 1960s. Designed specifically for families, it has 24 parks spanning some 200 acres, a golf course and driving range, a public amphitheater, a teen activity center, a thriving local theater program, a well-connected library system, and a host of highly rated public and private schools. Its proximity to Silicon Valley and the placement of several notable companies' headquarters in the surrounding area mean finding employment is a breeze.

Winery in Woodinville. (Stacker/Stacker)

Nicholas Lamontanaro // Shutterstock

#19. Woodinville, Washington

- Population: 13,440

Located 15 miles northeast of Seattle, Woodinville is a picturesque community nestled in the Sammamish River Valley. Known for its tourism and outdoor recreation opportunities, the town has more than 100 tasting rooms and miles of bike trails. It also has a robust schedule of festivals and events, so staying engaged with the local community is not hard.

House in a residential neighborhood in Oakland. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#18. Piedmont, California

- Population: 11,012

Piedmont, a suburb of Oakland and a liberal neighborhood, has an extremely high median home value of $2 million. The population also boasts a high percentage of academic achievement, with 35% of residents achieving a bachelor's degree and 52% receiving a master's degree or higher.

Bike bath on the strand from Hermosa Beach to Manhattan Beach. (Stacker/Stacker)

emmavgerard // Shutterstock

#17. Hermosa Beach, California

- Population: 19,248

Named an "outstanding coastal town" by Los Angeles Magazine, life in Hermosa Beach is centered around the outdoors. Whether spending a day on the area's 94 acres of public beach or biking along the Strand (a gravel path connecting many beach towns up and down the California coast), there are plenty of ways to spend your free hours. Mild year-round temperatures are also a major draw for families looking to avoid cold weather.

Aerial view of Pleasanton on clear day. (Stacker/Stacker)

Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

#16. Pleasanton, California

- Population: 77,500

Another suburb of California's Bay Area, Pleasanton has a "dense suburban feel" mixed with quaint small-town charm. Families can enjoy a local farmer's market, learn to identify trees in nearby Sycamore Grove Regional Park, or check out the Alameda County Fairgrounds in the summer.

Bay trail along Richmond Inner Harbor. (Stacker/Stacker)

Hank Shiffman // Shutterstock

#15. Albany, California

- Population: 19,768

Earning a prime spot among the best California suburbs, Albany is a mix of suburban and urban. Its high median home value is nevertheless not quite as steep as many of its neighboring communities. Residents are fairly split between owning and renting, with 54% owning their homes.

Aerial view of business park with urban park. (Stacker/Stacker)

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#14. Greenwood Village, Colorado

- Population: 15,485

A few miles south of Denver, Greenwood Village has an open feel with more than 300 acres of parks and 100 acres of intentionally undeveloped space. Home to the Denver Technological Center, a development that houses the headquarters of many technology-centered companies, there are plenty of solid employment opportunities in the region. Outside working hours, residents can enjoy many unique dining options, concerts, and theater performances at the Curtis Center for the Arts, the Marjorie Perry Nature Preserve, and miles of trails in the High Line Canal and Cherry Creek Trail systems.

A reservoir near Moraga. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ching Wong // Shutterstock

#13. Moraga, California

- Population: 16,790

Moraga, a suburb of San Francisco, is populated by young professionals and retirees. This affluent area's median home value is closing in on $1.6 million, and an impressive 84% of residents own their homes. Its proximity to San Francisco allows residents to take advantage of the city's energy while also enjoying the quaintness of the suburbs.

Aerial Views of Bellevue. (Stacker/Stacker)

Always Wanderlust // Shutterstock

#12. Bellevue, Washington

- Population: 151,199

This city offers an "urban suburban mix feel" with many shops, activities, and restaurants. There is no shortage of fun for the whole family, including the Bellevue Botanical Garden, Bellevue Downtown Park, Chism Beach Park, and the shopping center at Bellevue Square.

Hillside view of San Ramon at dusk. (Stacker/Stacker)

Zhuo Wen Chen // Shutterstock

#11. San Ramon, California

- Population: 85,734

Because it's near Oakland, Berkeley, and San Francisco, San Ramon is an ideal suburb to raise a family and remain close to city life, especially for those looking for that "dense suburban" feel. Those concerned about crime will be pleased to learn that San Ramon's crime rates are well below the national average. The city also has a number of excellent public schools.

Hanging flower baskets in Beaverton City Park. (Stacker/Stacker)

Serenethos // Shutterstock

#10. Bethany, Oregon

- Population: 31,700

The Portland, Oregon, suburb of Bethany is more ethnically and economically diverse than many other communities on this list. It has scored several #1 placements in Niche's rankings: the best place to raise a family in Oregon, the best suburbs in Oregon, and the best suburbs to raise a family in Oregon. Bethany's strong public schools certainly help it earn those top spots.

Afternoon light illuminates the landscape at the Irvine Orange County Great Park. (Stacker/Stacker)

Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#9. Irvine, California

- Population: 308,160

For the last two decades, Irvine has earned the title of the "safest city of its size," which makes it a wonderful place to raise a family. Despite its population, this city has the charm of being a college town, as it's home to the University of California, Irvine. It offers easy access to restaurants, shops, and parks, and is only about an hour from Los Angeles (depending on traffic).

Manhattan Beach California Pier as seen from ocean. (Stacker/Stacker)

Kirk Wester // Shutterstock

#8. Manhattan Beach, California

- Population: 34,584

Known for its breathtaking beachfront, Manhattan Beach is a staple of California's iconic surf scene. It is an excellent place for active families to settle down. The natural beauty has made people flock to this affluent community, with an average home value of $2 million and a median rent of almost $3,500. Additionally, the Manhattan Beach Unified School District consistently ranks highly among schools in L.A. County.

Mountain View City Hall and Center for the Performing Arts. (Stacker/Stacker)

Framalicious // Shutterstock

#7. Mountain View, California

- Population: 82,363

Mountain View is the true heart of Silicon Valley, filled with sprawling tech industry campuses and acclaimed eateries. The city offers a vibrant community of many young professionals, most of whom rent and pay an average of almost $3,000 to do so. For families, Mountain View has the added advantage of exceptional schools, including several rated A+ by Niche.

Rent Electric Bike Beach e Biking on Redondo Beach pier. (Stacker/Stacker)

Walter Cicchetti // Shutterstock

#6. Redondo Beach, California

- Population: 69,814

A "quintessential laid-back beach town," Redondo Beach is known for its beauty, world-class shopping, abundance of outdoor activities, and iconic horseshoe-shaped pier. A mere 30-minute drive from downtown Los Angeles, the area is within easy commuting distance, offering a more low-key, community-oriented way of life that appeals to many.

Fair Oaks Pharmacy and Soda Fountain in South Pasadena. (Stacker/Stacker)

Philip Pilosian // Shutterstock

#5. South Pasadena, California

- Population: 26,297

While affordability certainly isn't the selling point for choosing South Pasadena to raise your family—with a median home value of over $1.5 million—the city does have plenty to offer. It has a diverse community, crime rates below the national average, and excellent public schools.

Lake Sammamish from above. (Stacker/Stacker)

Kyle_Graff // Shutterstock

#4. Redmond, Washington

- Population: 75,721

Redmond is another suburb of Seattle and one known for housing the state's burgeoning tech scene. With the headquarters for Microsoft and Nintendo of America within the city limits—not to mention other top companies—there is a significant job market for those looking for a stable place to raise their family. The median household income is over $160,000.

Pine Lake Neighborhood Sammamish Washington. (Stacker/Stacker)

Cascade Creatives // Shutterstock

#3. Sammamish, Washington

- Population: 66,375

Sammamish was ranked #11 on U.S. News & World Report's best places to live for 2025, so its high placement on this list is no surprise. A relatively easy commute from Seattle, the city offers plenty of parks and outdoor spaces and strong employment opportunities that contribute to its impressive median income of over $225,000. The diverse community has also been recognized for its excellent schools.

Sailboats on the lake at Cherry Creek state park. (Stacker/Stacker)

Susan Hodgson // Shutterstock

#2. Cherry Creek, Colorado

- Population: 11,011

Cherry Creek is a suburb of Denver that is only a handful of miles from downtown. While the neighborhood is known for its shopping scene, namely the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, it also offers exceptional safety and many recreational opportunities. More than three in four residents own their homes, with an average value of over $850,000.

Trees, plants, flowers, and fountain at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge. (Stacker/Stacker)

Marcus E Jones // Shutterstock

#1. La Cañada Flintridge, California

- Population: 20,094

Located in the Crescenta Valley at the base of the Verdugo Mountains, La Cañada Flintridge also provides stunning views of the San Gabriel Mountains. While the community is rural, with proximity to the Angeles National Forest, there are plenty of local restaurants and shops, not to mention access to Los Angeles. La Cañada Flintridge boasts low crime rates, substantial ethnic and economic diversity, a high average household income, and fantastic schools—all of which combine to secure the top spot on this list.

Additional writing by Madison Troyer. Story editing by Louis Peitzman. Copy editing by Robert Wickwire.