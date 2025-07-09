Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Tampa metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Trinity
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 19,296
#24. Lakeland Highlands
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 11,669
#23. Riverview
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 107,776
#22. Temple Terrace
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 26,922
#21. Town 'n' Country
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 86,544
#20. Bardmoor
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 10,095
#19. Valrico
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 38,820
#18. Apollo Beach
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 28,347
#17. Progress Village
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 10,378
#16. Citrus Park
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 28,163
#15. Feather Sound
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 3,309
#14. Odessa
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 8,170
#13. Tampa
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 393,389
#12. Fish Hawk
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 25,945
#11. Cheval
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 13,694
#10. Carrollwood
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 35,645
#9. Lake Magdalene
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 31,733
#8. Bloomingdale
- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 23,979
#7. Northdale
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 25,420
#6. Safety Harbor
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 17,040
#5. Wesley Chapel
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 71,965
#4. Lutz
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 26,731
#3. Keystone
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 26,723
#2. Pebble Creek
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 10,719
#1. Westchase
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 24,818