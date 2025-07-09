Best places to live in the Tampa metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Tampa metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Trinity

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 19,296

#24. Lakeland Highlands

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 11,669

#23. Riverview

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 107,776

#22. Temple Terrace

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 26,922

#21. Town 'n' Country

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 86,544

#20. Bardmoor

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 10,095

#19. Valrico

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 38,820

#18. Apollo Beach

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 28,347

#17. Progress Village

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 10,378

#16. Citrus Park

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 28,163

#15. Feather Sound

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 3,309

#14. Odessa

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 8,170

#13. Tampa

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 393,389

#12. Fish Hawk

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 25,945

#11. Cheval

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 13,694

#10. Carrollwood

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 35,645

#9. Lake Magdalene

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 31,733

#8. Bloomingdale

- Niche grade: A
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 23,979

#7. Northdale

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 25,420

#6. Safety Harbor

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B
- Population: 17,040

#5. Wesley Chapel

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A-
- Population: 71,965

#4. Lutz

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 26,731

#3. Keystone

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 26,723

#2. Pebble Creek

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 10,719

#1. Westchase

- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 24,818

