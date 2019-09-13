Best affordable place to live in every state

Stacker analyzed 2025 Niche data to discover the place in each state that offers a high quality of life at a manageable cost.

Homeownership in the United States is hovering around 65%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. After making a mild rebound in 2016 following a 50-year low of 63%, the homeownership rate is once again on a post-COVID-19 pandemic downward trend.

Traditionally, homeownership was a key component of the American Dream, along with getting a good job and being able to raise a successful family. However, the realities of a decline in social mobility, a lack of real wage growth, mounting debts, and inflating property prices have led many to rethink the modern American Dream. Yet owning a home still equates to success in America for three in four Americans, according to a 2024 survey by Realtor.com, and 59% still believe it's achievable, though it may take longer than it once did. The age of first-time home buyers hit a historic high of 38 years old in 2024.

A large factor in homeownership is affordability. So, Stacker analyzed 2025 Niche data to discover the place in each state that offers a high quality of life at a manageable cost of living. Working from the top-rated spots in Niche's 2025 Best Places to Live in America rankings—which consider 15 quality of life categories, including weather, public schools, crime and safety, and diversity grades—Stacker then identified the cities, suburbs, and towns with cost of living classified as "affordable" or "very affordable," based on nine factors, including home values, monthly rent, grocery and gas prices, and area income. From there, the highest-rated places in each state were curated for this list. Each slide also includes statistics on median household income, median home value, and population size.

Read on to find the best low-cost areas to live in each state.

Alabama: Madison

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B+

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 58,335

- Median household income: $131,436

- Median home value: $367,900

Alaska: Kenai

- Overall Niche grade: B

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: B

- Population: 7,562

- Median household income: $74,907

- Median home value: $249,400

Arizona: St. Johns

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Cost of living grade: B+

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 3,409

- Median household income: $128,920

- Median home value: $180,900

Arkansas: Bentonville

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 56,326

- Median household income: $108,465

- Median home value: $370,700

California: Ridgecrest

- Overall Niche grade: B+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: B+

- Population: 28,138

- Median household income: $88,107

- Median home value: $235,800

Colorado: Roxborough Park

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A-

- Population: 9,365

- Median household income: $167,671

- Median home value: $648,100

Connecticut: Glastonbury Center

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 7,860

- Median household income: $133,450

- Median home value: $367,000

Delaware: Hockessin

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 13,608

- Median household income: $172,695

- Median home value: $550,200

Florida: Westchase

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 24,818

- Median household income: $120,070

- Median home value: $491,300

Georgia: Johns Creek

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 82,115

- Median household income: $160,185

- Median home value: $583,700

Hawaii: Kaunakakai

- Overall Niche grade: B-

- Cost of living grade: grade

- Public schools grade: C+

- Population: 3,721

- Median household income: $76,944

- Median home value: $335,200

Idaho: Rigby

- Overall Niche grade: B+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: B

- Population: 5,251

- Median household income: $78,278

- Median home value: $267,200

Illinois: Naperville

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 149,424

- Median household income: $150,937

- Median home value: $509,900

Indiana: Carmel

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 100,501

- Median household income: $134,602

- Median home value: $455,500

Iowa: University Heights

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 1,232

- Median household income: $105,172

- Median home value: $393,200

Kansas: Leawood

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 33,844

- Median household income: $184,976

- Median home value: $620,400

Kentucky: Park Hills

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: A-

- Public schools grade: A-

- Population: 3,155

- Median household income: $102,112

- Median home value: $274,200

Louisiana: Prairieville

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Cost of living grade: B+

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 35,010

- Median household income: $115,610

- Median home value: $302,200

Maine: Cumberland

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 8,546

- Median household income: $154,375

- Median home value: $554,100

Maryland: North Potomac

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 23,994

- Median household income: $186,438

- Median home value: $793,200

Massachusetts: Pelham

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 1,332

- Median household income: $121,667

- Median home value: $412,800

Michigan: Okemos

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 25,503

- Median household income: $97,603

- Median home value: $336,800

Minnesota: Falcon Heights

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A-

- Population: 5,145

- Median household income: $93,233

- Median home value: $366,800

Mississippi: Madison

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 27,775

- Median household income: $120,918

- Median home value: $334,700

Missouri: Brentwood

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 8,151

- Median household income: $86,641

- Median home value: $276,100

Montana: Conrad

- Overall Niche grade: B

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: B

- Population: 2,553

- Median household income: $47,348

- Median home value: $158,400

Nebraska: Papillion

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Cost of living grade: B

- Public schools grade: A-

- Population: 24,063

- Median household income: $109,602

- Median home value: $290,900

Nevada: Ely

- Overall Niche grade: B

- Cost of living grade: B+

- Public schools grade: C

- Population: 3,941

- Median household income: $86,389

- Median home value: $201,500

New Hampshire: Hanover

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 11,702

- Median household income: $163,654

- Median home value: $755,700

New Jersey: Princeton Junction

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 1,842

- Median household income: $219,375

- Median home value: $669,100

New Mexico: Edgewood

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: B

- Population: 6,122

- Median household income: $81,227

- Median home value: $278,100

New York: Ardsley

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 5,005

- Median household income: $250,001

- Median home value: $792,900

North Carolina: Cary

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 176,686

- Median household income: $129,399

- Median home value: $525,200

North Dakota: West Fargo

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Cost of living grade: B+

- Public schools grade: B

- Population: 39,325

- Median household income: $96,877

- Median home value: $302,200

Ohio: Blue Ash

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 13,374

- Median household income: $116,663

- Median home value: $365,700

Oklahoma: Edmond

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 95,618

- Median household income: $102,032

- Median home value: $324,900

Oregon: Lakeview

- Overall Niche grade: B

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: B-

- Population: 3,043

- Median household income: $70,436

- Median home value: $198,000

Pennsylvania: Chesterbrook

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 5,439

- Median household income: $140,972

- Median home value: $432,200

Rhode Island: East Greenwich

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 14,407

- Median household income: $149,577

- Median home value: $612,100

South Carolina: Tega Cay

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 13,267

- Median household income: $141,037

- Median home value: $494,500

South Dakota: Brandon

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Cost of living grade: B+

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 10,996

- Median household income: $104,806

- Median home value: $317,300

Tennessee: Nolensville

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 14,545

- Median household income: $170,068

- Median home value: $695,100

Texas: Cinco Ranch

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 19,139

- Median household income: $157,395

- Median home value: $459,500

Utah: Benson

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A-

- Population: 1,864

- Median household income: $82,019

- Median home value: $281,400

Vermont: Norwich

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 3,628

- Median household income: $140,139

- Median home value: $576,300

Virginia: Innsbrook

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 8,559

- Median household income: $130,534

- Median home value: $445,600

Washington: Colfax

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Cost of living grade: B-

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 2,785

- Median household income: $56,929

- Median home value: $246,300

West Virginia: Star City

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B+

- Public schools grade: A

- Population: 1,894

- Median household income: $62,031

- Median home value: $256,800

Wisconsin: Kohler

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Cost of living grade: B

- Public schools grade: A+

- Population: 2,136

- Median household income: $135,688

- Median home value: $369,300

Wyoming: Kemmerer

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Cost of living grade: A-

- Public schools grade: A-

- Population: 2,788

- Median household income: $74,375

- Median home value: $173,100

Data reporting by Rob Powell. Additional writing by Ali Hickerson.