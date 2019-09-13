Best affordable place to live in every state

Homeownership in the United States is hovering around 65%, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. After making a mild rebound in 2016 following a 50-year low of 63%, the homeownership rate is once again on a post-COVID-19 pandemic downward trend.
Traditionally, homeownership was a key component of the American Dream, along with getting a good job and being able to raise a successful family. However, the realities of a decline in social mobility, a lack of real wage growth, mounting debts, and inflating property prices have led many to rethink the modern American Dream. Yet owning a home still equates to success in America for three in four Americans, according to a 2024 survey by Realtor.com, and 59% still believe it's achievable, though it may take longer than it once did. The age of first-time home buyers hit a historic high of 38 years old in 2024.
A large factor in homeownership is affordability. So, Stacker analyzed 2025 Niche data to discover the place in each state that offers a high quality of life at a manageable cost of living. Working from the top-rated spots in Niche's 2025 Best Places to Live in America rankings—which consider 15 quality of life categories, including weather, public schools, crime and safety, and diversity grades—Stacker then identified the cities, suburbs, and towns with cost of living classified as "affordable" or "very affordable," based on nine factors, including home values, monthly rent, grocery and gas prices, and area income. From there, the highest-rated places in each state were curated for this list. Each slide also includes statistics on median household income, median home value, and population size.
Read on to find the best low-cost areas to live in each state.
Beanykin // Shutterstock
Alabama: Madison
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 58,335
- Median household income: $131,436
- Median home value: $367,900
Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock
Alaska: Kenai
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: B
- Population: 7,562
- Median household income: $74,907
- Median home value: $249,400
Jonathan Manjeot // Shutterstock
Arizona: St. Johns
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Public schools grade: A
- Population: 3,409
- Median household income: $128,920
- Median home value: $180,900
shuttersv // Shutterstock
Arkansas: Bentonville
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 56,326
- Median household income: $108,465
- Median home value: $370,700
John Andrus // Shutterstock
California: Ridgecrest
- Overall Niche grade: B+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: B+
- Population: 28,138
- Median household income: $88,107
- Median home value: $235,800
Patrick Poendl // Shutterstock
Colorado: Roxborough Park
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A-
- Population: 9,365
- Median household income: $167,671
- Median home value: $648,100
Rachel Rose Boucher // Shutterstock
Connecticut: Glastonbury Center
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 7,860
- Median household income: $133,450
- Median home value: $367,000
John Greim/LightRocket // Getty Images
Delaware: Hockessin
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B
- Public schools grade: A
- Population: 13,608
- Median household income: $172,695
- Median home value: $550,200
Mike Ehrmann // Getty Images
Florida: Westchase
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A
- Population: 24,818
- Median household income: $120,070
- Median home value: $491,300
RodClementPhotography // Shutterstock
Georgia: Johns Creek
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 82,115
- Median household income: $160,185
- Median home value: $583,700
AmberWhiskey // Shutterstock
Hawaii: Kaunakakai
- Overall Niche grade: B-
- Cost of living grade: grade
- Public schools grade: C+
- Population: 3,721
- Median household income: $76,944
- Median home value: $335,200
Sergey Zaykov // Shutterstock
Idaho: Rigby
- Overall Niche grade: B+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: B
- Population: 5,251
- Median household income: $78,278
- Median home value: $267,200
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
Illinois: Naperville
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 149,424
- Median household income: $150,937
- Median home value: $509,900
Little Vignettes Photo // Shutterstock
Indiana: Carmel
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 100,501
- Median household income: $134,602
- Median home value: $455,500
trekandshoot // Shutterstock
Iowa: University Heights
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A
- Population: 1,232
- Median household income: $105,172
- Median home value: $393,200
Matt Fowler KC // Shutterstock
Kansas: Leawood
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 33,844
- Median household income: $184,976
- Median home value: $620,400
Nicholas J Kline // Shutterstock
Kentucky: Park Hills
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Public schools grade: A-
- Population: 3,155
- Median household income: $102,112
- Median home value: $274,200
Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock
Louisiana: Prairieville
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Public schools grade: A
- Population: 35,010
- Median household income: $115,610
- Median home value: $302,200
Enrico Della Pietra // Shutterstock
Maine: Cumberland
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A
- Population: 8,546
- Median household income: $154,375
- Median home value: $554,100
Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post // Getty Images
Maryland: North Potomac
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 23,994
- Median household income: $186,438
- Median home value: $793,200
Dan Schreiber // Shutterstock
Massachusetts: Pelham
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A
- Population: 1,332
- Median household income: $121,667
- Median home value: $412,800
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
Michigan: Okemos
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 25,503
- Median household income: $97,603
- Median home value: $336,800
Debra Anderson // Shutterstock
Minnesota: Falcon Heights
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A-
- Population: 5,145
- Median household income: $93,233
- Median home value: $366,800
Jane Karren Baker // Shutterstock
Mississippi: Madison
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 27,775
- Median household income: $120,918
- Median home value: $334,700
Joseph Hendrickson // Shutterstock
Missouri: Brentwood
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 8,151
- Median household income: $86,641
- Median home value: $276,100
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
Montana: Conrad
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: B
- Population: 2,553
- Median household income: $47,348
- Median home value: $158,400
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
Nebraska: Papillion
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Cost of living grade: B
- Public schools grade: A-
- Population: 24,063
- Median household income: $109,602
- Median home value: $290,900
Sandra Foyt // Shutterstock
Nevada: Ely
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Public schools grade: C
- Population: 3,941
- Median household income: $86,389
- Median home value: $201,500
TW Farlow Media // Shutterstock
New Hampshire: Hanover
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 11,702
- Median household income: $163,654
- Median home value: $755,700
EQRoy // Shutterstock
New Jersey: Princeton Junction
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 1,842
- Median household income: $219,375
- Median home value: $669,100
Heather Lindstrom // Shutterstock
New Mexico: Edgewood
- Overall Niche grade: A-
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: B
- Population: 6,122
- Median household income: $81,227
- Median home value: $278,100
Kyli Petersen // Shutterstock
New York: Ardsley
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 5,005
- Median household income: $250,001
- Median home value: $792,900
David Sweatman // Shutterstock
North Carolina: Cary
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A
- Population: 176,686
- Median household income: $129,399
- Median home value: $525,200
Kirkam // Shutterstock
North Dakota: West Fargo
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Public schools grade: B
- Population: 39,325
- Median household income: $96,877
- Median home value: $302,200
Kirk Fisher // Shutterstock
Ohio: Blue Ash
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 13,374
- Median household income: $116,663
- Median home value: $365,700
Kit Leong // Shutterstock
Oklahoma: Edmond
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 95,618
- Median household income: $102,032
- Median home value: $324,900
Ian Dewar Photography // Shutterstock
Oregon: Lakeview
- Overall Niche grade: B
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: B-
- Population: 3,043
- Median household income: $70,436
- Median home value: $198,000
Erik Gonzalez // Shutterstock
Pennsylvania: Chesterbrook
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 5,439
- Median household income: $140,972
- Median home value: $432,200
Faina Gurevich // Shutterstock
Rhode Island: East Greenwich
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 14,407
- Median household income: $149,577
- Median home value: $612,100
Steven Starr Photography // Shutterstock
South Carolina: Tega Cay
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 13,267
- Median household income: $141,037
- Median home value: $494,500
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
South Dakota: Brandon
- Overall Niche grade: A
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Public schools grade: A
- Population: 10,996
- Median household income: $104,806
- Median home value: $317,300
Wirestock Collection // Shutterstock
Tennessee: Nolensville
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 14,545
- Median household income: $170,068
- Median home value: $695,100
Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle // Getty Images
Texas: Cinco Ranch
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 19,139
- Median household income: $157,395
- Median home value: $459,500
Lenspiration // Shutterstock
Utah: Benson
- Overall Niche grade: A-
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A-
- Population: 1,864
- Median household income: $82,019
- Median home value: $281,400
Bram Reusen // Shutterstock
Vermont: Norwich
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 3,628
- Median household income: $140,139
- Median home value: $576,300
Leo Colbert // Shutterstock
Virginia: Innsbrook
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B
- Public schools grade: A
- Population: 8,559
- Median household income: $130,534
- Median home value: $445,600
Dan Lewis // Shutterstock
Washington: Colfax
- Overall Niche grade: A-
- Cost of living grade: B-
- Public schools grade: A
- Population: 2,785
- Median household income: $56,929
- Median home value: $246,300
Matt LaVigne // Shutterstock
West Virginia: Star City
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B+
- Public schools grade: A
- Population: 1,894
- Median household income: $62,031
- Median home value: $256,800
Nicholas J Kline // Shutterstock
Wisconsin: Kohler
- Overall Niche grade: A+
- Cost of living grade: B
- Public schools grade: A+
- Population: 2,136
- Median household income: $135,688
- Median home value: $369,300
debra millet // Shutterstock
Wyoming: Kemmerer
- Overall Niche grade: A-
- Cost of living grade: A-
- Public schools grade: A-
- Population: 2,788
- Median household income: $74,375
- Median home value: $173,100
Data reporting by Rob Powell. Additional writing by Ali Hickerson.