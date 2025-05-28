Benson Boone says new album is his 'own version' of Bruno Mars

Benson Boone would love to collaborate with Bruno Mars, but until that happens, he'll just try to make his own music sound like the Grammy-winning superstar.

Speaking to Variety, Benson said his new album, American Heart, was partly inspired by Bruno's music. He explained, "It's nostalgic for me. I think a lot of people my age grew up listening to Bruno in middle school and in high school. He's huge. He's the best, he's insane."

"He's the greatest — such a spectacular talent. And I would obviously love to work with him," Benson added. He then described American Heart, due June 20, as "my best shot at doing my own version of Bruno."

American Heart is Benson's sophomore album. He told Variety, "This album means so much to me. I think it is the best body of work I've ever made."

Benson has released three songs from American Heart: "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else," "Mystical Magical" and, on May 23, "Momma Song." That track came with a visual featuring home videos of Benson and his family when he was a kid.

Benson's North American arena tour starts Aug. 22.

