Benson Boone says it's not fair to have something against Taylor Swift if you don't know her

In addition to having the biggest song in the world with "Beautiful Things" last year, Benson Boone became one of the few male artists to get to open for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour. And he says the experience of playing with her at London's Wembley Stadium certainly taught him a thing or two.

"I didn't even know much about her," Benson tells Rolling Stone about how he reacted when he was contacted about the gig. "I started listening to more of her music," he adds. "I didn't want to go to that show and not know anything."

And witnessing Taylor's juggernaut of a show really transformed him, Benson says.

"She is an unbelievable performer and has an unbe­lievable world built around her that is unmatched,” he raves. "It is incredible to see how vastly gigantic her show is, just countless moving parts behind the scenes that nobody knows about."

Plus, Benson says he couldn't get over how nice Taylor was to him.

"She is one of a kind. Such a genuine person. I got the privilege to talk to her, for a while, and she’s so kind," he says. "And she shouted me out onstage, which you do not need to do."

"It really changed my perspective on so many things that I want to carry into my own career. Just the way I treat people and my crew, watching the way that she treats people," he adds.

Overall, Benson says he came to the following conclusion: "There’s a lot of people who don’t like Taylor Swift. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. But if you have something against her and you don’t know her, I don’t think that is fair.”

