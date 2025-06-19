Benson Boone pokes fun at himself in new video for 'Mr. Electric Blue'

Anything you've ever made fun of Benson Boone for, it appears as though he's already thought of it his new video.

The video for the song "Mr. Electric Blue" premieres on Friday, but there's a preview you can watch now captioned "3 Years Ago." It starts with Benson jumping on a trampoline and doing backflips. A guy dressed like a '70s-era record executive peeks over the fence and asks, "Excuse me, young, innocent boy. Was that a backflip I saw?"

"Yeah, that was a backflip. They're pretty easy for me," says Benson. "Can you sing, by chance?" the man asks. "No, but I guess I could try?" Benson replies.

"He's absolutely perfect!" the man mutters to himself and then disappears. "Huh. Weird guy," Benson says, and does another backflip.

We then see a montage of scenes from the video, which shows Benson holding a sign that says "discount jumpsuits" and working in a "Moonbeam Ice Cream" truck.

Benson had teased the video a few days ago, when he posted a scene of himself wearing a "one hit wonder" T-shirt and walking into a record company office — the label is called Industry Plant Records, of course.

"We need a new gimmick," says the label guy. "Maybe ... good songwriting?"

"You know I can't do that," replies Benson.

The video drops Friday, along with the release of Benson's new album, American Heart.

