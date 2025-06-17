Belinda Carlisle releases first single from new album 'Once Upon a Time in California'

Demon Music
By Jill Lances

The Go-Go's Belinda Carlisle has released the first single off her upcoming studio album, Once Upon a Time in California, an album of classic covers dropping Aug. 29.

The track is a cover of The Hollies' "The Air I Breathe," which Belinda says "has always been one of my very favorites growing up."

"I love the lyrics and the complicated melody," she says. "This was on the list I originally made of songs that I wanted to sing if I ever did a cover album," noting, “I'm so happy with the way it turned out and I absolutely love the video as it sort of harkens back to my early solo albums and videos."

"The Air I Breathe" is available now via digital outlets, and you can watch the accompanying video on YouTube.

Once Upon a Time in California, now available for preorder, is made up of 10 tracks, including covers of Gordon Lightfoot's "If You Could Read My Mind," Jim Croce's "Time in a Bottle," Harry Nilsson's "Everybody's Talking," the Carpenters' "Superstar," Burt Bacharach and Hal David's "Anyone Who Had a Heart" and more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!