Belinda Carlisle releases first single from new album 'Once Upon a Time in California'

The Go-Go's Belinda Carlisle has released the first single off her upcoming studio album, Once Upon a Time in California, an album of classic covers dropping Aug. 29.

The track is a cover of The Hollies' "The Air I Breathe," which Belinda says "has always been one of my very favorites growing up."

"I love the lyrics and the complicated melody," she says. "This was on the list I originally made of songs that I wanted to sing if I ever did a cover album," noting, “I'm so happy with the way it turned out and I absolutely love the video as it sort of harkens back to my early solo albums and videos."

"The Air I Breathe" is available now via digital outlets, and you can watch the accompanying video on YouTube.

Once Upon a Time in California, now available for preorder, is made up of 10 tracks, including covers of Gordon Lightfoot's "If You Could Read My Mind," Jim Croce's "Time in a Bottle," Harry Nilsson's "Everybody's Talking," the Carpenters' "Superstar," Burt Bacharach and Hal David's "Anyone Who Had a Heart" and more.

