Bebe Rexha posts, then deletes, message revealing she suffered a pregnancy loss

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

Bebe Rexha clapped back at online haters who were body-shaming her by revealing a heartbreaking loss.

Following her appearance at the Met Gala, for which she was dressed by Christian Siriano, Bebe wrote in a now-deleted tweet — captured by the Pop Tingz account — "I'm so tired of people commenting on my weight."

She went on to write, "I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] and struggle with infertility. I got pregnant and it didn't work out and I've been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone that truth, but maybe now you'll think twice before commenting on anyone's body."

Bebe also directly replied to rapper Azealia Banks' comments on her body on social platform X, writing, "And you might wanna jump on some type of therapy, sis, lexapro worked great for me. something that helps with the deep rooted sadness and chaos you keep projecting. Healing looks good on everyone. Try it."

She concluded, "Ok I'm gonna go and enjoy my day now  Have a good day everyone love you."

