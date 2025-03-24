'Beautiful': After more than a year, Benson Boone is finally #1

Just about a year ago -- March 30, 2024, to be exact -- Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also topped the publication's Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts last year. But now, the song has made history by finally ascending to #1 on a different Billboard chart.

"Beautiful Things" is now #1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart after a record 55 weeks. That's the longest climb to the top in the entire history of that chart, which started back in 1961. The song first debuted on the chart on March 16, 2024.

Before "Beautiful Things," the record for the longest climb to #1 on that chart was 42 weeks, held by Matchbox Twenty's "If You're Gone," which hit the top in October of 2001. Other songs that took a very long time to top the tally include Post Malone's "Circles" at 41 weeks, "The Bones" by Maren Morris at 40 weeks, and the Elton John/Dua Lipa collab "Cold Heart," which took 39 weeks.

In hitting #1, Benson replaces his good friend Teddy Swims, whose song "Lose Control" has been on the Adult Contemporary chart for 66 weeks.

Since "Beautiful Things" first appeared on the Adult Contemporary chart last year, Benson's scored two more hits: "Slow It Down" and his new single, "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else."

