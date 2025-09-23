Barry Manilow releases new song, announces final shows

Singer Barry Manilow performs onstage during the "Manilow: The Last Seattle Concert" at Climate Pledge Arena on July 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances
Barry Manilow is back with new music.
The iconic singer just released the new single “Once Before I Go,” produced by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Demonte Posey, and written by Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford.

"Once Before I Go" is available now via digital outlets.

Coinciding with the song release, Manilow has announced nine new shows, which will mark his final concerts in each of the cities.
The new dates kick off Jan. 6 in Sunrise, Florida, with Manilow also playing final shows in four other Florida cities: Orlando, Tampa, Estero and Jacksonville. He's also announced final shows in Charleston, South Carolina; Greensboro, North Carolina; Duluth, Georgia; and Columbus, Ohio.
Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Manilow's next show is in Las Vegas. He begins a new set of dates at the Westgate Las Vegas on Oct. 9.

