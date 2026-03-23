Barry Manilow releases new single from upcoming album, 'What A Time'

What a time to be a Barry Manilow fan.

Earlier in March, Barry announced that his first album of new material in close to 15 years, What A Time, would be out June 5. Now, he's released a new single from the project, which he's made available for preorder.

The track, "Sun Shine," arrives with a music video that shows a couple waking up, getting ready for their day and coming together to dance.

The album also features Barry's current hit "Once Before I Go" as well as two guest appearances on the record: Sharon "Muffy" Hendrix, who's worked with Barry for years, and saxophonist Dave Koz. Other collaborators include Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and his longtime co-writers Bruce Sussman and Adrienne Anderson.

After postponing multiple shows due to his lung cancer diagnosis, Barry is scheduled to return to the road April 13 with a show in Queens, New York.

Here's the track listing for What A Time:

"Once Before I Go"

"What A Time"

"Sun Shine"

"Another Life (2026)"

"Touched By An Angel"

"The Chosen One"

"One More Chance"

"Nobody Knows My Song"

"When Somebody Says Goodbye" (Duet with Sharon "Muffy" Hendrix)

"Don't Trouble The Water"

"Look At Me Now" (Featuring Dave Koz)

"Nobody Told Me"

"Coming of Age"

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