Barry Manilow releases 'music film' for new single 'Once Before I Go'

In this case, it's for his current single, "Once Before I Go." Filmed at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, where Manilow does his regular residency, it opens in 1976, as a crowd cheers for Barry and a woman sits in a backstage corridor, dejectedly reading a letter.
Also in 2026, Manilow is set to receive the President's Award from the American Advertising Federation, in recognition of the fact that, prior to finding stardom, he produced, composed and sang iconic commercial jingles for brands including State Farm, Band-Aids, Dr. Pepper, KFC and McDonald's. He later famously performed those songs on his 1977 #1 album Barry Manilow Live, under the title "A Very Strange Medley."
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.