Barry Manilow postpones more shows on his North American tour

Singer Barry Manilow performs onstage during the "Manilow: The Last Seattle Concert" at Climate Pledge Arena on July 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Barry Manilow has postponed more shows on his arena tour.

Manilow's next scheduled show was booked for April 13 at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. A post on the venue's website says the show has now been postponed.

Newsday reports that an email from the arena went out to ticket holders noting that the show "will now be rescheduled to a later date due to doctor's orders."

While Manilow hasn't made an official statement regarding the postponement, his website lists the UBS show, as well as all shows scheduled before a July 30 date in Charleston, South Carolina, as "TBD." That includes shows in Newark, New Jersey; Wilkes-Barre and Reading, Pennsylvania; Portland, Maine; and Albany and Buffalo, New York.

Manilow had surgery in December to remove a cancerous spot on his left lung. In early February, he postponed dates for his Las Vegas residency in order to focus on healing, and then later that month postponed arena shows after his doctor advised him he wouldn’t be healthy enough to headline the concerts.

ABC Audio has reached out to Manilow’s rep for comment.

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