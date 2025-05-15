Barbra Streisand/Paul McCartney duet coming on Friday

Barbra Streisand will share another track from her all-star duets album on Friday.

It's a duet version of Paul McCartney's song "My Valentine," and Streisand teased the release by posting a photo of herself in the studio with Sir Paul.

"What a joy it was to record 'My Valentine' with @paulmccartney," she wrote. "To share time with him in the studio was truly special!"

As previously reported, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume 2, is due out June 27. Streisand sings with artists as diverse as Bob Dylan, Hozier, James Taylor, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Sting, Seal, Sam Smith and country superstar Tim McGraw. The album takes its title from "Secret O'Life," the 1977 Taylor song that she and Taylor duet on.

"My Valentine" will be the second track released from the album, following "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," which Streisand sings with Hozier.

