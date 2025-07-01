Barbra Streisand marks 27th wedding anniversary with hubby James Brolin

Barbra Streisand is celebrating her 27th wedding anniversary with husband James Brolin and marked the occasion on Instagram.

The singer shared a throwback photo of her and her hubby on social media, writing, "We met on a blind date 29 years ago tonight, and we married 27 years ago today. I love you honey," adding a heart emoji.

Brolin is Streisand's second husband. She was previously married to actor Elliott Gould from 1963 to 1971, although they separated in 1969. They had one child together, son Jason Gould. Streisand is Brolin's third wife.

The relationship milestone comes less than a week after Streisand released her new star-studded duets album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two. It has Babs collaborating with such artists as Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Sting and James Taylor.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.