Barbra Streisand wins two awards for audiobook of memoir 'My Name Is Barbra'

Barbra Streisand has won two awards — not for singing, but for reading.

Her bestselling memoir, My Name Is Barbra, was named audiobook of the year at the 2025 Audies, which are given out by the Audio Publishers Association. Barbra narrated the hefty tome, which weighed in at just under 1,000 pages. The audiobook spans 48 hours.

Streisand's book was also named autobiography/memoir of the year. She beat out, among others, Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road. However, Elton didn't narrate that particular book.

Streisand's win at the Audies might soften the blow of her loss at the Grammys, where she was bested in the category of best audio book, narration and storytelling recording to Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration by the late President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29 at age 100.

