Barbra Streisand extends 'Billboard' chart record with latest album

Barbra Streisand recently released the new album The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, which features collaborations with artists like Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan and Sting, and it's helped her extend a Billboard chart record.

The album debuted at #31 on the Billboard 200, making it her 55th album to land in the top 40 on that chart. That extends her record for the most top-40 albums by a woman, with Aretha Franklin and Madonna behind her with 26.

Grateful Dead are the overall leaders, with 64 top-40 albums, while Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra hold the record for male artists and soloists with 58. With her 55 albums, Babs is just behind them for soloists at #2.

And that's far from the only chart feat for Streisand. She's also the only woman to land a top-40 album in each decade from the 1960s to the 2020s.

Streisand landed her first top-40 record in 1963 with her debut, The Barbra Streisand Album, which went to #9. Before The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, her last top-40 record was 2021's Release Me 2, which hit #15.

