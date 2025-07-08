Barbra Streisand extends 'Billboard' chart record with latest album

By Jill Lances

Barbra Streisand recently released the new album The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, which features collaborations with artists like Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan and Sting, and it's helped her extend a Billboard chart record.

The album debuted at #31 on the Billboard 200, making it her 55th album to land in the top 40 on that chart. That extends her record for the most top-40 albums by a woman, with Aretha Franklin and Madonna behind her with 26.

Grateful Dead are the overall leaders, with 64 top-40 albums, while Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra hold the record for male artists and soloists with 58. With her 55 albums, Babs is just behind them for soloists at #2.

And that's far from the only chart feat for Streisand. She's also the only woman to land a top-40 album in each decade from the 1960s to the 2020s.

Streisand landed her first top-40 record in 1963 with her debut, The Barbra Streisand Album, which went to #9. Before The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, her last top-40 record was 2021's Release Me 2, which hit #15.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!