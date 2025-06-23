Barbra Streisand reacts to Ariana Grande joining new 'Meet the Parents' movie

Ariana Grande is one of the many stars who join Barbra Streisand on her new duets album, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, out on Friday. But the two have something else in common: Both are now part of the Meet the Parents film franchise.

Streisand played Roz Focker, mother of Ben Stiller's character, Greg Focker, in the 2004 sequel Meet the Fockers and the 2010 follow-up, Little Fockers. Ariana, meanwhile, has been announced as a cast member in the fourth installment of the franchise, which came as a surprise to Streisand.

Informed by Variety that Ariana will be in the upcoming film, Streisand said, "You're kidding." When Variety asked Streisand, "Will see Roz Focker again?" a confused Streisand replied, "She's going to play Roz Focker?"

Once the casting was explained to her, Streisand said that if she were to reprise her role as Roz, "They'd have to pay me a lot of money because I didn’t get paid what the other people got paid and so I’m p***** off."

As for why she tapped Ariana and Mariah Carey to sing together with her on a song on the new album, Streisand said, "They're the hottest, biggest, most wonderful voices. And they both said yes to join me."

So, did Streisand enjoy Ariana's film Wicked?

"I showed it to my grandchildren," Streisand said. "They loved Wicked."

When Variety pressed, "Did you?" she again evaded the question.

"I was just watching their reaction and they were totally fine with the witches. I was surprised," she said. "A four- and a six-year-old, you know?"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.