Barbra Streisand to miss Palme d’Or ceremony at Cannes Film Festival due to injury

Barbra Streisand is set to be honored with an honorary Palme d’Or during the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on May 23, but she just revealed that she won’t be able to attend the festivities.

"On the advice of my doctors, as I continue recovering from a knee injury, I am sadly unable to attend the Festival de Cannes this year," Babs said in a statement. "But I am deeply honored to receive the Honorary Palme d'or and had so been looking forward to celebrating the remarkable films of the 79th edition."

“I was also very much looking forward to spending time with colleagues whom I so admire – and, of course, returning to France, a place I have always loved,” she continued. “While I regret that I can’t be there in person, I want to extend my warmest congratulations to all of the filmmakers from around the world whose extraordinary talent and creative vision are being celebrated this year.”

Finally, she notes, “My heartfelt thanks to the Festival, and to everyone who continues to support and champion the art of cinema.”

Streisand's honor will be the third honorary Palme d’Or handed out this year. Director Peter Jackson and actor John Travolta were already honored at the festival.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.