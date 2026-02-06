Backstreet Boys surprise shoppers in T-Mobile's Super Bowl ad

After several teases, the full T-Mobile Super Bowl ad starring the Backstreet Boys has arrived.

We see shoppers at a T-Mobile store in New York's Time Square with the timestamp of Jan. 24. A voice-over announces, "We surprised people at the T-Mobile store to tell them why it's better over here."

Suddenly, a pink cylinder in the middle of the store falls to the ground, and Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough are revealed, as confetti swirls and shocked fans scream. According to a press release, those were real customers in the store.

Brian and Howie then start singing about T-Mobile to the tune of "I Want It That Way": "If you think a cell plan's just a phone in your hands/ Backstreet's back to make it clear/ I have T-Mobile it's/ Better here."

"Tell me why/ it's America's best network/ Tell me why/ Netflix included and lots of perks," sings Nick.

"Nobody ever expects more from their carrier, but maybe it's time you do," croons Kevin on the bridge. "If you like big savings, T-Mobile's the one for you!"

As the guys exit the store and sing for the crowd, we cut back to the store. "We also had a second surprise," the voice-over adds. Another pink cylinder drops to reveal rocker mgk aka Machine Gun Kelly playing an electric guitar.

"Where's the Backstreet Boys?" asks an indignant little girl.

"It didn't go as well," admits the voice-over.

The ad will air in the second quarter of the game on Sunday.

