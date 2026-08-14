Backstreet Boys say recording 'Paw Patrol' movie song 'Bottle Up' earned them dad 'cool points'

Backstreet Boys' latest single, "Bottle Up," is from the soundtrack of the new animated film PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, out in theaters today. Before they'd heard the song, the guys were already big fans of the franchise, thanks to their kids.

"I love all the individual characters. I love how each of them has like a specialty that they do," says AJ McLean, whose daughters grew up watching the show. "We've been to the live shows. ... [W]e've seen the the first two films multiple times. So, yes, we are a PAW Patrol house."

"It's been a part of my family's life since they were born, all my kids. Especially my son, I think when it first came out we were watching it, like from the first episode on," says Nick Carter. He adds, "The fact that we could just even be involved with this movie to any capacity is just so great."

Kevin Richardson notes that his younger son, Maxwell, "grew up" on PAW Patrol, saying the franchise is "a great example of teamwork." Howie Dorough's family members were such big fans, his son even dressed up as one of the characters on Halloween.

The group received the song, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran, from their management via email. They all instantly agreed it was a great track they had to record.

"I mean, this is really a special moment that we get to be a part of something so amazing that our kids love," says AJ. "When I told them that daddy and their uncles are going to be doing a song for PAW Patrol, they were like, 'Whaaat??!" So it's still really cool, you know what I mean? Major, major cool points for dad."

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