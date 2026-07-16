Backstreet Boys return to the Sphere for their 'perfect' 'Into the Millennium' residency

Backstreet Boys return to Sphere Las Vegas Thursday night for yet another round of shows as part of their highly successful Into the Millennium residency. The last time Backstreet was at the Sphere was in early January, but according to AJ McLean, fans shouldn't expect any changes to the show.

"We're probably not gonna do anything new as far as Sphere goes, because the show itself is quite a perfect show," AJ told ABC Audio. "I mean, it really is exactly what people want, and it really encompasses exactly what we set out to do."

What the group set out to do was recreate their groundbreaking Into the Millennium tour, which ran from 1999 to 2000. It's intended for fans who were either too young to experience it at the time, those who didn't get to attend the first time around, or those O.G. fans who want to relive the experience.

They plan to do something similar starting in September in Düsseldorf, Germany, when they kick off their Into The Millennium – Homecoming: Live in Germany residency at a local stadium in that city. And that, says AJ, is where things might change. The group recently released a new song, "Bottle Up," from PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, an animated film coming out in August.

"We have talked about somehow, some way, whether maybe it's in the stadium run or something, finding a way to put 'Bottle Up' in the show somewhere at some point," AJ told ABC Audio. "We're super excited about the film."

"We actually have a show the night that it premieres," he noted of the movie, which comes out Aug.14. "So we're gonna try to find a way to go to the red carpet [in LA] and then go right back to Vegas and do a show."

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