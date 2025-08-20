Backstreet Boys further expand Sphere Las Vegas residency into 2026

Oh my God: Not only are they back again, they don't seem to be going anywhere.

After announcing that their Into the Millennium residency at Sphere Las Vegas would return in December and stretch into January, Backstreet Boys have further extended their show into February 2026.

The group's current run of dates is set to wrap up Aug. 24. They'll then return for seven shows from Dec. 26 to Jan. 3, including a New Year's Eve performance. Now they've tacked on seven additional dates into mid-February.

"The overwhelming demand for this show means the world to us and we can’t thank you all enough for KEEPING THE BACKSTREET PRIDE ALIVE," the group wrote on Instagram. "Grab those white outfits and get ready to keep the party going."

Lighting and special effects are projected directly onto the audience during the show, so the fans' white outfits become a sort of screen or canvas for the show's immersive visuals.

Fans who previously registered for the artist presale for the December and January shows will get first access to tickets for the new February shows, starting Wednesday at 11 a.m. PT. The general sale begins Friday at 11 a.m. PT. The general sale for the December and January dates also begins Friday, but at 9 a.m. PT. All tickets are available via backstreetboys.com.

