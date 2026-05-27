Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean to reveal full solo tour details on Father's Day

Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean released his solo EP Hi, My Name Is Alex on Nov. 27, his daughter's birthday, and his album My Name Is Alexander James on Jan. 9, which is his birthday. Now he's chosen another special day to reveal details of his upcoming solo tour.

"I'm so excited about my upcoming solo tour, I had to give you a sneak peek of some of the dates," he wrote on Instagram. "Tickets are on sale now! The full tour to be announced on Father's Day, June 21st."

The dates he's revealed so far are Oct. 20 in Brooklyn, New York; Oct. 24 in Montclair, New Jersey; Oct. 25 in Huntington, New York; and Nov. 6 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

"We are just getting started," he wrote on the post. "A few cities... A few nights... Only the beginning."

Based on those dates, it appears as though AJ is going to wait for Backstreet to finish all their live obligations for 2026 before hitting the road solo. They're scheduled to return to Sphere Las Vegas on July 16. After they finish there on Aug. 29, they'll take a brief break before heading to Germany for their residency in Dusseldorf, which runs from Sept. 25 through Oct. 7.

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